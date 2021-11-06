This game is ‘massive’ says Chapman

IT’S just three weeks since St Patrick’s and Newtownbutler lined out against each other in the Junior Championship quarter final, with the First Fermanagh’s coming out on top on a scoreline of 2-10 to 0-10 but manager Darren Chapman is putting little emphasis on previous results, as they get ready for the final on Sunday afternoon.

“We have played them a couple of times this year and we have beat them but that has no bearing on what is going to happen on Sunday.

“I don’t think anything that has happened previously between the two side’s this year will have a bearing on the outcome in the final. I am expecting a very tough game.”

Chapman watched on as St Patrick’s coasted to victory against Coa and he won’t underestimate the task in hand.

“We are fully aware of what St Pat’s can do but as I have always said, we focus mainly on making sure that we perform.

“Obviously we will have our plans for St Pat’s but our primary focus is making sure that we perform on the day ourselves.

“I was impressed. They didn’t get promoted to Division One for nothing. I’m sure some people will probably still install them as favourites for the final but like I said, none of that is of any relevance to us. Our main focus is making sure that we show up and perform. That is what it is all about.”

Chapman wants this victory, he doesn’t hide it and he knows what it would mean to the club.

