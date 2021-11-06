Teresa continues to thrill readers through her new book of poetry

AS an award winning writer of short stories, poetry and screenplays, there is very little that Fermanagh-based talent, Teresa Godfrey has not achieved over the last 20 years of her writing journey.

Among her most recent accolades stands her critically acclaimed book of over 40 poems, ‘This, Also, Is Mercy’.

This compelling read features a wide range of poems that reflect loss, life and an undeniable love for Fermanagh scenery which locals can recognise and relate to.

While Teresa says that she does “try” to get away from writing too closely about herself, she also admits that her poetry can be self-reflective of her life and various experiences.

“You can’t help but put your own feelings and experiences into things,” Teresa told the Herald.

“I tend to write about anything that impresses me or causes me some sort of emotional reaction and that could be anything from acknowledging the beauty of a day, or taking a walk on the beach or in a forest.”

While the artistry of making her work relatable to each reader is as a talent in itself and has no doubt contributed to her success, Teresa says that audience reactions gives her great encouragement.

“Whenever I started to write I was part of a poetry group and I would read my stuff out loud. Due to the reaction I got from other people I soon realised that people liked what I had to say.

“My greatest joy is for an audience to see themselves in my writing and getting that reaction, I love the interaction with an audience and how they respond to a poem.

“I was absolutely delighted to see the response from my poetry book and I just love doing the readings and meeting people.

“I’ve done a reading in the Ardhowen and I’ve been to Cavan, Ballycastle and other various places. You get a sense very quickly of whether or not it’s working. There’s one or two funny poems in the book so hopefully people will get a good laugh as well.

“It’s an absolute delight when people come up and chat to me afterwards about the poems because then I know that I have reached them. It’s very gratifying.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.




