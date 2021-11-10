+44 (0)28 6632 2066
St Michael's officially open new sports complex
St Michael's College Athletics Coach Francie Shaw and former Olympian and Paris 2024 Olympic Games Chef De Mission Gavin Noble pictured at the official opening of the new running track with some of the young athletes from St Michael's. From left; James Tierney, Daniel Curren, Charlie Rehill, Josh Hamill, Francie Shaw, Gavin Noble, Conall Rasdale, Conor Mulligan, Frank Buchanan and Sean Corry

St Michael’s officially open new sports complex

Posted: 5:22 pm November 10, 2021

ST MICHAEL’S College officially opened its new playing complex on Monday afternoon in front of a large crowd of special dignatries and attendees.
St Michael’s vice-principal, Cathal O’Connor, welcomed the guests which included former First Minister Arlene Foster, Councillor Chris McCaffrey, Director of Active Communities Division’s Kathryn Hill, Chairman of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Errol Thompson and special guest Gavin Noble.
The former Olympian and Team Ireland’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games Chef de Mission cut the official ribbon and spent the afternoon speaking with some students at the College and delivered advice on how to enhance performance across the sporting disciplines.
Later that evening, Enniskillen Running Club held its first training session on the new running track at St Michael’s College.

