Sharp rise in Fermanagh Covid infections

THE LOCAL area has returned to having the highest rate of Covid in the North this week, as local infections surge across Fermanagh.

There were 657 cases of Covid in the Fermanagh and Omagh area in the seven days leading up to Monday this week. That’s up from 565 the week before, and represents an infection rate of 560 per 100,000 population – the highest rate in the North this week.

Of these cases, the majority were among the under 19s, with 240 cases. There were 135 cases among those aged 20-39, 170 were among those aged 40-59, there were 100 cases among those aged 60-79, and there were 11 cases among those aged over 80-years-old.

A local breakdown of the figures shows there were 322 cases in Fermanagh postcode areas, up from 250 last week.

In BT74, covering Enniskillen, there were 95 cases, up from 73 last week and 48 the week before.

In BT92, covering Lisnaskea and Derrylin, there were 90 cases, up from 59 last week and 55 the week before.

In BT93, covering Belleek, Derrygonnelly and Kesh areas, there were 41 cases, up from 39 last week but down from 47 the week before.

In BT94, covering Ballinmallard, Tempo and Irvinestown areas, there were 96 cases, up from 79 last week and 80 the week before.

The only slight positive is the number of Covid patients being treated at SWAH has reduced slightly this week, with 24 patients at the Enniskillen hospital, down from 26 last week and 29 the week before.

Unfortunately, two of these patients were in the ICU, up from one last week.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007