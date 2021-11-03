Resident fears family pet dog may have been stolen

A LOCAL family has been left devastated following the disappearance of their pet dog, Holly.

Holly, a full-bred collie, disappeared on Friday and owner, Gabriel Cassidy, fears that the family animal may have been stolen and fears for the life and condition of his ‘family loved pet.’

“The dog has disappeared off the face of the Earth which tells me that, I think the dog has been stolen. Where we live in Silverhill, the dog sometimes used to jump the fence and go down the back farm but he always came back within half an hour to an hour and would come back to the doorstep or if you left the door open of the van.

“Nuala brought her outside and she looked to get out again because she seemed agitated. She brought her out again to do wetties and she just took off and cleared the fence, but we didn’t pass any remarks. We left the side gate open and left the door of the car and the van open but she never appeared.”

As several hours passed and Holly failed to return home, the family set off in search of their dog but they have failed to locate their pet’s whereabouts, despite pleas across social media.

“My son was home from Northampton and he put up a drone and he has scoured the whole land, right around and over the Graan and everywhere.

“He put the drone on low level and we scoured everywhere and she just seems to disappear which tells me that somebody has lifted her.”

Gabriel admits that the family have been left devastated by their dog’s disappearance and they are fearful for the safety of their much-loved animal.

“The kids and Nuala niece and nephews from Belleek as well. Children love the dog and they are all devastated.

“It is the not knowing. If the dog was killed on the road you could accept it but to think that somebody is maybe using her for dog baiting or whatever, you think the worst.

“It was a family loved pet and she was a beautiful pet.”

If you have saw the dog or are aware of Holly’s whereabouts, you can get in touch with Gabriel on 07793045130.