Popular store gets set to re-open in Lisnaskea

THE popular Lisnaskea business formerly known as Dowlers Homestore is opening its doors once again after a surprise closure back in 2019 shocked locals and changed the face of the town almost overnight.

First established back in 1923 by Frank Dowler, the long-standing business will now go under the new name of Dowlers Limited with co-directors Mervyn Gregg and Raymond Chartres at the helm.

Speaking to the Herald, Mervyn Gregg who has over 30 years experience with the Lisnaskea store is hoping that this weekend’s opening will revive the town and once again give locals something extra to smile about.

“It’s something that we’ve been pursuing for about a year or so, but it’s been a slow and tedious process in terms of getting everything over the line with conveying and one thing after another,” explained Mr Gregg.

“We acquired the premises in August and it’s only really since then that we knew everything was definitely going to go ahead so thankfully we’re opening this Friday.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0