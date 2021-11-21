‘Peter was the backbone of what this club is built on’

Derrygonnelly joint manager, Sean Flanagan, who himself lifted the cup for the Harps back in 1995 paid a heartfelt tribute after the game to two Derrygonnelly men, Damien McGovern and Peter Jones “who were steeped in the club” and whose absence is sorely felt every day and particularly on days like today.

Damien’s sons Rían and Ronan and Peter’s sons Aaron and Leigh were part of the 2021 Derrygonnelly championship winning side that were victorious against Enniskillen Gaels in Brewster Park today.