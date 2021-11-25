NI Water reveals extent of Fermanagh sewage issues

THE DIRE state of our local sewage problems, where raw waste is being pumped into local waterways following heavy rain, has been laid bare by NI Water.

The current situation is not only potentially harming the local environment and public health, but could also lead to locals not being able to get planning permission in several areas where the sewerage network is currently at, or is approaching, capacity.

Among those currently at waste water treatment capacity are: Irvinestown, Belleek, Ederney, Garrison, Newtownbutler, and Monea.

Enniskillen, Lisnaskea and Brookeborogh are among the local areas with only limited capacity left.

There are also numerous areas around Fermanagh, particularly the county town, where sewage is being pumped directly into the lough to prevent homes and businesses being flooded with waste during heavy rain, due to pressures on the system.

At a special council meeting held at the Townhall in Enniskillen last week, representatives from NI Water outlined details of its spending plan for the next seven years, and faced a grilling from local councillors who were unhappy with the level of planned investment to address the growing problems in Fermanagh.

