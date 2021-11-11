+44 (0)28 6632 2066
New system to improve diagnostic services in Fermanagh
Karin Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion

New system to improve diagnostic services in Fermanagh

Posted: 5:12 pm November 11, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

A NEW £40m Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) has been launched that will “significantly improve” the delivery of clinical diagnostic services for key areas of healthcare across the North.
Health and Social Care (HSC) pathology services perform around 40m diagnostic tests in the North each year, the results of which inform over 80% of all healthcare diagnostic and therapeutic decisions for patients.
Karin Jackson, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service, leads the LIMS project. Speaking with the Herald on Thursday while visiting SWAH as part of national pathology week, Ms Jackson said, “Today is excellent news for our health service, and pathology services in particular.”

