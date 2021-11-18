Net Ministry team brings faith and joy to the people

The new Net Missionary Team who will be coming to work with the parish community of Aghalurcher this month and for one week every month after that until May pictured along with Canon Jimmy McPhillips.

WHILE the outbreak of Covid-19 continues to have a great impact on us all, the arrival of the NET Ministry Team here in Fermanagh has certainly given locals young and old across the Parish of Aghalurcher something extra to smile about during a time when it is needed most.

NET stands for National Evangelisation Teams and the missionaries share Jesus’ gospel message with young people.

Every year, NET Ireland recruit and train young adults to evangelise to over 20,000 youth in churches, schools, and parishes across Ireland and luckily this year an impressive team of missionaries has joined the Diocese for the first time ever.

This team will work within the parish community for three weeks in November, and for one week every month after that until May.

Team members include; Joshua Waldorf (Minnesota, USA) Gemma Nootebos (Cloverdale, Canada) Kurtis Hemphill (Antrim) Anna Walsh (Cork) Faith Obi (Nigeria) and Aileen Lynn (Alberta, Canada).

Speaking to the Herald, Canon Jimmy McPhillips explained, “As part of rebuilding our post pandemic Church, Aghalurcher Parish invited the Net Ministry Team to come and work with our young people,” explained Canon Jimmy McPhillips.

“From day one they have impressed so much. Working mainly with our three Primary Schools and St. Kevin’s College, all principals have spoken very highly about the Team’s engagement with the young people.

Even our elderly parishioners are raving about the Team for the encouragement and affirmation that they too are receiving.

“I personally have been challenged by their faith and the place that personal prayer plays in their lives.

“To date it has been a wonderful faith filled experience for the entire Parish, I look forward to engaging with Net administration to securing a Team for the full year in 2022.”