Lisbellaw ready to embark on Ulster Club journey

When Rory Porteous leads Lisbellaw St Patrick’s out onto Brewster Park on Sunday, he will be hoping that this is only the start of the Ulster Championship run for the well-supported ‘Law.

Porteous is set to captain the Lisbellaw men for the first time on Sunday, an honour which is amongst his top sporting achievements to date.

“This is my first time captaining the team. It will be a lovely way to start off a captaincy and hopefully carry on into a few more games after that. I am looking forward to it as well.”

Standing in Lisbellaw’s way in the Ulster Championship semi-final is Newry Shamrocks.

Porteous is expecting a very tough challenge from the Mourne men.

“They [Newry Shamrocks] are coming off the back of winning a fairly competitive championship. Carryduff had done really well in that championship and Newry beat them in the final.

“From what I have heard about the game, it was very intense and they’re going to be carrying a bit of momentum into the match. We head into the game with a number of challenge games behind us. It is going to be tough for sure.”