Jamie’s ready to take on 12-hour ‘bowl-athon’

Jamie Morrow is embarking on a 12-hour bowls fundraiser to raise money for Aware NI.

JAMIE Morrow from Ballinamallard is embarking on a very personal and challenging fundraising campaign in honour of his late father, Trevor.

On the eve of his father’s ninth anniversary, Jamie will be taking part in a 12-hour bowls competition on Sunday 4 December at the Archdale Hall.

The bowls will start at 7am on the Saturday morning and conclude at 7pm that night, with different games of singles, pairs, triples and rinks ongoing all through the day.

All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to Aware NI, a charity foundation very close to Jamie’s heart.

“This definitely is a very personal fundraiser. It’s been a long time in the making and the hardest part was making the decision to go ahead of it and announce it to the public.

“It is important for people to support these charities as we don’t know who is going through it, especially with my father. These tough times, especially through Covid, where mental health has hit people big time.

“Aware NI does great job in our communities and recently has got a new Fermanagh representative Sarah McGurn from Coa. “

At the time of going to press, Jamie has already raised £550 for the charity.

The Ballinamallard native is very pleased with the reaction to his fundrasier.

“The money we have raised so far has been phenomenal. There are donations coming from as far from County Cork.

“I am glad people have took to it so well. That was the nervous part for me personally, as I was scared that’ll I’ll not get a great response but fingers crossed that we can push on and raise plenty of money for Aware NI and have a good support for the raffle at the Poachers Inn in Ballinamallard.”

If you would like to donate, you can do so by visiting Jamie Morrow’s GoFundMe page.