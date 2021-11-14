Google grants the Quinn family ‘right to be forgotten’

GOOGLE has agreed to ‘delist’ a number of articles featuring Sean Quinn and his family.

Under the ‘right to be forgotten’, which was established by the EU Court of Justice in 2014, people have the right to request a search engine such as Google or Yahoo remove search results containing their name in cases where the information in those results is irrelevant, outdated, inaccurate or excessive.

According to the Irish Independent, former billionaire Mr Quinn and his family have successfully applied to have dozens of articles removed from Google search results.

This means the articles in question still exist but will no longer appear in listings when searched for using Google.

Many of the delisted articles, which are still available on the sites which originally hosted them such as on the Independent’s website, were reports on court appearances by the Quinn family.

These reports included details stated in court of the family’s financial dealings and lifestyle, such as claims the Quinn children used the company as a “personal bank”, or outlining the multiple trips to Dubai and Russia made by one of the daughters, and others alleged contacts of some members of the Quinn family and Russian companies.

Another delisted article focused on the £100,000 for a wedding cake at a Quinn family wedding.

One of the articles the Independent stated had been removed from listings upon request focused on Sean Quinn’s life, which detailed how after leaving school at 15 the Derrylin man made a name for himself with Fermanagh GAA, before going into business and working his way to the top to become a billionaire.

The article, titled ‘the quiet billionaire who always put family first’, outlined how Mr Quinn had always remained loyal to Fermanagh and Cavan, and had based his businesses here.

