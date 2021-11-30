Filling your wardrobe with confidence

A LOCAL businesswoman who turned her love for people and passion for clothes into a thriving business, has put Fermanagh’s border region on the map.

While the outbreak of Covid-19 changed the face of local businesses almost overnight, ‘Miss B’s Clothing’ took an innovative approach to online shopping and customer interaction thanks to owner, Laura McFarland.

The business, located on Main Street, Belleek, aims to make ladies across Fermanagh and afar feel more ‘confident’ with the help of good quality clothes and designs.

Thus, customer satisfaction is a key ingredient to its success.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Laura explained, “We try our best for our customers and they really do come first.

“Whatever it takes to make a customer’s day is what we strive for, making them happy instantly makes me happy and that’s the way I look at it.

“We opened in July 2020 – in the middle of the pandemic! We had actually planned to open on March 27, but then lockdown came in so we couldn’t… it’s been a crazy year.

“Opening a new business during a pandemic was obviously going to be hard, but we just had to put 110 per-cent into it.”

Speaking on the positive influence that social media has had on her businsess, the Ederney native explained, “Even from the summer of July 2020 when we first opened compared to July of this year, we noticed a big difference in footfall due to people still feeling anxious to come out in public. So social media and ordering online has helped massively to counter that.”

Situated in the heart of Belleek, Laura commended the community spirit that is rife within the border village and noted how important it is to the success of her business.

“I actually didn’t realise how busy Belleek was until we opened here. The town is absolutely thriving,” she said.

“It’s just great for customers to have a boutique right on their doorstep, especially now for Christmas when people can just pop in. It draws trade to Belleek which accommodates other businesses and vice versa.

“We have customers from both sides of the border and during the summer months we would have a lot of customers visiting on their staycations in Rossnowlagh and Bundoran, who then continue to shop with us throughout the year.”

Laura continued, “I just love talking to people and having a yarn. Customers might come into the shop just for a chat or a nosey and not necessarily buy something which I think is very important, especially during the times that we are in. Anything that helps another person is a big bonus to me.”

With a motto for customers to ‘dress like they’re already famous’, this local business offers a wide range of clothing and footwear labels that are suitable for men, women and children.

“It’s so important for women of all sizes to feel good while wearing quality clothes so we have brought in two new ranges that go from a size 8 right up to a good size 20,” said Laura.

She added, “We are focused more on stock for women and children, however coming towards Christmas we have a good range of stock for men and we certainly have big plans for the business in the future.

“There’s not too many places where you can shop for everyone in one store.

“From a newborn baby right up until a middle-aged man and woman, Miss B’s Clothing tries our best to accommodate everyone.”

For more information visit ‘Miss B’s Clothing’ via Facebook and Instagram. Alternatively, locals can visit www.missbsclothing.co.uk or contact Laura on 02868658419