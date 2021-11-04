Diver not looking beyond Trillick

“We have played better, it was a bit of a grind at the start, we had an excellent second quarter” said Kinawley manager, Adrian Diver after his team booked their place in the Ulster Club semi final.

“I’ve been speaking about our mentality throughout the whole time, once we get that purple patch, we can finish it off, we can get the scores at the right time.

“We did that through the second quarter and then we were able to pick off points”.

Paying tribute to the Downpatrick effort, he said;

“The scoreline maybe flatters us a wee bit, they had some very good players, I’m aware they’re a young team too.

The Kinawley ladies have had a full on few weeks which has impacted on training, says the Gweedore man.

“We’re three or four weeks now on the trot, county final, Scotstown last week, now today (Saturday) and next week again.

“When you’re in that battle, in that mindset, the ball is rolling so to speak.

