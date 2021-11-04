+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAADiver not looking beyond Trillick
Kinawley manager Adrian Diver.

Diver not looking beyond Trillick

Posted: 12:17 pm November 4, 2021

“We have played better, it was a bit of a grind at the start, we had an excellent second quarter” said Kinawley manager, Adrian Diver after his team booked their place in the Ulster Club semi final.

“I’ve been speaking about our mentality throughout the whole time, once we get that purple patch, we can finish it off, we can get the scores at the right time.

“We did that through the second quarter and then we were able to pick off points”.

Advertisement

Paying tribute to the Downpatrick effort, he said;

“The scoreline maybe flatters us a wee bit, they had some very good players, I’m aware they’re a young team too.

The Kinawley ladies have had a full on few weeks which has impacted on training, says the Gweedore man.

“We’re three or four weeks now on the trot, county final, Scotstown last week, now today (Saturday) and next week again.

“When you’re in that battle, in that mindset, the ball is rolling so to speak.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:17 pm November 4, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA