Death of police dog who 'sniffed out' criminals
Death of police dog who ‘sniffed out’ criminals

Posted: 9:33 am November 20, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE was sadness across Fermanagh this week following the death of local police pooch, PD Tach.
On Monday, Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI said it was sad to announce PD Tach had passed away following a short illness.
“Tach served with us since 2009 and quickly earned a reputation for his remarkable ability to track down missing people and sniff out criminals,” said a PSNI spokesman.
“After over six years loyal service he retired in 2015 to live at home with his handler and family for some well-earned rest.
“Tach was well known right across the service, especially the Fermanagh area, where he was often seen hard at work with his handler, assisting in all types of calls, giving officers on the ground an invaluable resource in their apprehension of criminals.
“Thank you Tach.”

