Community heartbroken following tragic death of gentleman Seamie

THE village of Donagh stands in a state of shock following the sudden death of a true gentleman who was known to many as a popular and highly respected character throughout the county of Fermanagh.

Seamus (Seamie) Gleeson of Kilturk North, Donagh who owned the well-known ‘Gleeson Contracts Ltd’ died suddenly at his home on Monday.

St Patricks GFC who Mr Gleeson supported throughout his life paid tribute to the late 44-year-old who will be “sadly missed” by everyone.

“St Patricks GFC committee, players and members wish to offer their sincere condolences to the Gleeson family on the sudden passing of Seamus Gleeson. RIP.

“To Seamus’ wife Juile, father Jim, sisters Patricia, Bernie, Ailish and entire family circle our thoughts and prayers are with you at this devastating time.

“Through Gleeson Contracts, Seamus and his family were avid supporters of the club through the years and are the current youth team sponsors. May Seamus RIP.”

While the local community remains in mourning following the devastating news of Mr Gleeson’s sudden passing, as a mark of respect the launch of the St Patrick’s 50th anniversary documentary which was scheduled for this Saturday at the Clubhouse in Donagh has been postponed.

The Funeral Mass of the late Seamus Gleeson will take place on Saturday morning at St Patrick’s Church, Donagh at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Julie (nee Creaney), his father Jim, siblings; Tish Doris (Hugh), Bernie McGovern (Darren), Ailish Curran (Seán), parents-in-law Patrick and Patricia. He is predeceased by his late mother Moyra.