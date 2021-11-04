+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Claire embarks on new job in Belcoo shop!
ClaireÕs journey to a new career

Claire embarks on new job in Belcoo shop!

Posted: 9:02 am November 4, 2021

AS the saying goes, there is always life without limits and you should never let the things that you can’t do, stop you from doing the things that you can do.

For Blacklion native, Claire, there is no truer statement.

Clarie, a student on the ‘Access’ programme at the National Learning Network, Manorhamilton, has secured a new job at McCann’s Spar Shop in Belcoo, where she serves customers with a smile on her face and a friendly word for all of the shop regulars.

The shop attendee is very pleased with her new position.

“I like going to work because the staff are very helpful, and we have a laugh together.”

The ‘Access’ programme at the NLN in Manorhamilton provides support to students and helps them to develop practical, social and independent skills which may be helpful for future employment.

A former employee at the Wheat’s Cafe in IT Sligo, Claire was unable to work during the Covid-19 pandemic but with an interest in the retail sector as an area of interest for future employment, the NLN staff assessed and revised Claire’s needs with her Person Centred Plans.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

 

