Calls for removal of UVF flags

UNIONIST leaders in Fermanagh are being urged to call for the removal of ‘offensive’ UVF flags in Enniskillen and elsewhere in the county.

Jemma Dolan MLA says her offce has been contacted by residents and members of the business community over the ‘sinister’ flying of flags celebrating a terrorist organisation which was responsible for over 500 deaths during the Troubles.

“A lot of businesses reported to me how some of their customers from the south felt uncomfortable, with some finding the flags threatening. Now in Enniskillen, and Tamlaght, we are witnessing the sinister flying of UVF flags in our communities,” said Ms Dolan.

She added, “The people erecting these flags need to wise up, they need to understand the repercussions of their actions and how they are actually damaging their own communities in the long run.”

Ms Dolan said she was calling “on political unionism to show leadership in Fermanagh” in calling for the flags to be removed.