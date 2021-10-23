+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAVIDEO: Gary McKenna says the replay will ‘stand to us’
Gary McKenna, Derrygonnelly Harps

VIDEO: Gary McKenna says the replay will ‘stand to us’

Posted: 10:37 pm October 23, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Derrygonnelly booked their place in the Fermanagh Senior Championship semi final with an extra time win over the 2020 champions Ederney.

The side’s could not be separated last week, forcing a replay under lights in Brewster Park tonight (Saturday) and the game was another tussle with the teams all square on 0-9 each at the end of normal time.

Two goals, one from Lee Jones after Gary McKenna had done the hard work and another from McKenna himself at the start of the second period of extra time was enough to kill the Ederney challenge as Derrygonnelly ran out 2-13 to 0-9 winners.

Advertisement

Derrygonnelly will play Kinawley in the semi final next weekend.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:37 pm October 23, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA