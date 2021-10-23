VIDEO: Gary McKenna says the replay will ‘stand to us’

Derrygonnelly booked their place in the Fermanagh Senior Championship semi final with an extra time win over the 2020 champions Ederney.

The side’s could not be separated last week, forcing a replay under lights in Brewster Park tonight (Saturday) and the game was another tussle with the teams all square on 0-9 each at the end of normal time.

Two goals, one from Lee Jones after Gary McKenna had done the hard work and another from McKenna himself at the start of the second period of extra time was enough to kill the Ederney challenge as Derrygonnelly ran out 2-13 to 0-9 winners.

Derrygonnelly will play Kinawley in the semi final next weekend.