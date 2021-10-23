VIDEO: Derrygonnelly had the work ethic- Glynn

Derrygonnelly joint manager, Mick Glynn says it was the Harps’ work ethic that helped them get ‘over the line’ against a determined Ederney side.

It took 20 minutes of extra time to determine which side would be in this year’s semi-final and in the end, two extra time goals proved to be the killer blows for the St Joseph’s men.

Derrygonnelly ran out 2-13 to 0-9 winners after they held the 2020 senior champions scoreless in extra time. Derrygonnelly will play Kinawley in the semi final on Saturday night.

