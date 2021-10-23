VIDEO: Derrygonnelly had the work ethic- Glynn

Derrygonnelly joint manager, Mick Glynn says it was the Harps’ work ethic that helped them get ‘over the line’ against a determined Ederney side.
It took 20 minutes of extra time to determine which side would be in this year’s semi-final and in the end, two extra time goals proved to be the killer blows for the St Joseph’s men.
Derrygonnelly ran out 2-13 to 0-9 winners after they held the 2020 senior champions scoreless in extra time. Derrygonnelly will play Kinawley in the semi final on Saturday night.
Advertisement
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 11:29 pm October 23, 2021