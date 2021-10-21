+44 (0)28 6632 2066
UNESCO judges to visit Geopark

Posted: 9:06 am October 21, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

IT’S A big week for the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark, with judges from UNESCO in town to hopefully complete a re-validation process.
Formerly known as the Marble Arch UNESCO Global Geopark, and rebranded in July this year, the newly named Cuilcagh Lakelands straddles the Fermanagh-Cavan border and was the first cross-border geopark in the world to be granted the prestigious United Nations Scientific and Cultural status back in 2015. This was in recognition of the geopark’s internationally important geological heritage, its history, and its sustainable tourism strategy. Indeed, the geopark is not only home to some extremely rare flora and faun.

