Ulster titles for Fermanagh athletes

Pictured are the Enniskillen Running Club Girls U18 Team who took Silver in Dundonald on Sunday last.

IT was a very productive day for Fermanagh athletes at the first of this year’s Ulster Cross Country Championships in Dundonald on Sunday. Three podium individual medals, four team medals and an inter-county win capped off a great event.

In the fourth race of the day Piaras Toner, running in the colours of Clones, ran a very smart, tactical race sitting in the lead pack throughout the 1500m for Boys U12’s before making a move with 250m to go which proved a winning one to take the title ahead of Harry Francis of Foyle Valley and Bailey Duncan of North Down.

In the Boys U16 race, Frank Buchanan running in his club colours of Enniskillen Running Club, also ran very well tactically to just lose out in a photo finish to Oisin Mc Gloin of City of Lisburn.

Fermanagh athletes in this race held all the aces, with great packing seeing the Club Team of ERC putting one over on the School team St Michael’s taking gold and silver medals respectively.

Buchanan was ably backed up by Patrick Williams in 10th, Charlie Reihill in 17th and Tiarnan Mc Manus in 24th for a total 53 points while Sean Corry led the St Michael’s team in 9th with Conor Mulligan 13th, Patrick Sprice 25th and Cillian Sprice 27th taking the scoring four to a team total of 74 points.

