Suspected cannabis factory discovered in Ederney

A SUSPECTED cannabis factory, with suspected Class B plants worth an estimated £600,000 has been uncovered by police in Ederney.

Fermanagh police have said they made the discovery yesterday, Wednesday, October 20th, after officers received reports of a suspected fuel laundering plant in the village.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class B drug and cultivating cannabis. Police have said they are “assisting officers with their enquiries.”

Advertisement

“We, as your Police Service, are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm,” said Det Insp Shaw.

“I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the police on non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”