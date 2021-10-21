+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSuspected cannabis factory discovered in Ederney
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Cannabis was seized in search of Enniskillen woman's home

Suspected cannabis factory discovered in Ederney

Posted: 3:22 pm October 21, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A SUSPECTED cannabis factory, with suspected Class B plants worth an estimated £600,000  has been uncovered by police in Ederney.

Fermanagh police have said they made the discovery yesterday, Wednesday, October 20th, after officers received reports of a suspected fuel laundering plant in the village.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class B drug and cultivating cannabis. Police have said they are “assisting officers with their enquiries.”

Advertisement

“We, as your Police Service, are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm,” said Det Insp Shaw.

“I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the police on non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:22 pm October 21, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA