Slight drop in local Covid figures but hospital admissions are rising

THE NUMBER of positive Covid cases in Fermanagh has fallen slightly this week, however the number of patients being treated for the virus at the SWAH is continuing to climb again.

This week there were a total of 577 Covid cases in the wider Fermanagh and Omagh council area, down from 637 last week. Once again, the majority of these were among young people, with 272 were among those aged under 19, 93 among those aged between 20-39, 153 among those aged 40-59, 48 among those aged 60-79, and 11 among the over 80s.

Less than half were in Fermanagh postcode areas, where there were 202 cases in the seven days leading to Monday this week, down from 239 last week. However, that is still up on the 141 reported over the same period the week before.

There wre 39 cases in the BT74 area covering Enniskillen, down from 70 last week.

In BT92, covering Lisnaskea and Derrylin, there were 55 cases, down from 64 the week before.

In the Belleek, Derrygonnelly and Kesh areas of BT93 there were 33 cases, down from 36 last week.

Finally, there were 75 cases in the BT94 area, covering Ballinamallard, Tempo and Irvinestown areas, up from 69 last week.

However, the number of patients being treated for Covid at the SWAH has risen to 22, up from 20 last week and 18 the week before.

Two of these patients were in the ICU, which was fully occupied with three non-Covid patients occupying the remainder of the hospital’s intensive care beds.