Owens lands historic Ulster Lightweight title

ENNISKILLEN boxer Rhys Owens made history for the Erne Boxing Club on Saturday night. The Fermanagh boxer defeated Lee McKee on points in the final of the Ulster Senior Lightweight Championship in Belfast, to win the first ever Ulster Championship title for the Erne Boxing Club.

Owens, fresh off the back of victory in Denmark last week in the HSK Box Cup, competed in the final of the 60kgs Ulster Senior Lightweight competition, against the fancied hometown boxer, McKee.

The Enniskillener started the fight strongly, landing clean shots to the head and body and skipping away from the flailing shots from his Belfast opponent.

McKee moved to the counterpunch stance in the second round, but Owens was able to evade the heavy punches aimed at the head and managed to win the second round. The final round was a lot closer than the previous two and despite taking several hits to the body, the Erne boxer stood firm and created history for the Fermanagh club after a unanimous points decision.

Head Coach, Sean Crowley, praised Owens’ achievements.

“Rhys [Owens] really raised his game and took his performance to another level to become our first Ulster Senior champion. He has proven that he is now ready to step up another level and will now target the Ulster Elite championships in December.”

Fellow boxer, Anthony Malanaphy, narrowly lost out to John McConnell in the semi-final of the Ulster Senior Lightweight competition earlier in the week.

Crowley feels that the Kinawley man can learn from the fight going forward.