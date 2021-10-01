No plans to reduce Castle Park services in Lisnaskea

THE COUNCIL has stated it has no plans to reduce services at the Castle Park Centre in Lisnaskea, and that all jobs at the centre are secure.

Rumours had been persisting for some time that the provision of services at the busy leisure centre, which provides facilities and activities for locals of all ages from children up to the elderly, were to be reduced. This had led to staff at the centre fearing for their futures.

In response to the Herald’s queries on the rumours, the Council has now stressed there is currently no threat to services at the centre.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to business improvement, high quality service provision and value for money across the district,” said a Council spokesman.

“At this time, there are no plans to reduce service provision at Castle Park Centre and all staff are secure in their employment. The Council will continue to develop its leisure and wellbeing offering and ensure that the needs of residents and communities are met in the most appropriate way possible.”

The news has been welcomed locally.

Cllr Garbhan McPhillips, who is a user of the centre himself, welcomed the news.

