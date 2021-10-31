New trainee doctors welcomed to the SWAH

NEW medical trainees who are completing their foundation training in the South West Acute Hospital have been welcomed to the area by the Chairman of the local council, Errol Thompson

Speaking at a function at Ardhowen Theatre he said he was delighted to welcome them to the beautiful and picturesque surroundings.

“I would like to extend a particularly warm welcome to the new medical trainees who have come to the district to undertake and complete their foundation training programme in South West Acute Hospital, Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital and within GP practices across the Western Trust. We are very fortunate in our district that we possess two modern state of the art hospital facilities where you can hone your skills and gain experience in your chosen field. This is augmented by the psychiatry facilities at Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital,” he said.

“I understand that some of you have commenced your 2 year foundation training programme, the first year of which is spent rotating between the medical and surgical departments in South West Acute Hospital. Those of you who are undertaking year 2 of the training programme will have 3 four month rotations in medicine or Care of the Elderly , psychiatry, GP services and other specialties across the Western Trust.

“The next few years here in Fermanagh will provide you with an excellent grounding in your medical careers where you will receive excellent support from across the range of healthcare professionals already working here.

“You will also be able to pass on your experiences of life in a busy hospital to the medical students who from time are here on placement from Queens University, just indeed as many of you benefitted in the past.

“The Covid pandemic has greatly impacted the way we work, socialise and do business over the past 18 months and nowhere has that impact been more keenly felt that in the provision of healthcare.

“However, things are looking more positive and slowly but surely, the success of the vaccination programme in restricting the impact of Covid-19 on the general population and the consequent reduction in hospitalisations will hopefully allow us to return to some sort of normality.

“In South West Acute Hospital and Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, we possess within the confines of the Fermanagh and Omagh district, two of the most modern medical facilities in the country and we are incredibly proud of the hospitals and the dedicated staff who work so selflessly to ensure that the people of our district get the best possible level of healthcare.

“I am confident that you will enjoy your time with us in the district and I would encourage you to consider returning to the South West Acute Hospital and to the district when you complete your training and continue the wonderful tradition of service by the medical profession to our hospitals and community,” he said.

“By coming here to continue your medical careers, you are investing in our future providing a hospital capable of delivering sustainable acute medical care to over 100,000 people,” he added.

