Murphy says Maple Health Centre new build is still the ‘main priority’

FERMANAGH MLA Áine Murphy has welcomed the announcement of a £5.5 million boost as a first step to improving people’s access to GP services.

Speaking in relation to the announcement, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA told the Herald, “The announcement by the Health Minister of an extra £5.5 million to help improve people’s access to GP services should be welcomed by all.

“This funding will be used to improve patient care and the telephone service offered by GP practices for people ordering prescriptions and over the phone consultations.

“Funding like this could significantly help some of the problems currently facing the Health Centre in Lisnaskea.

“People are having major difficulties getting GP appointments and it’s important that efforts are made to address this issue.”

While Ms Murphy acknowledged that this was an “important” step forward in supporting GP surgeries who are facing continued difficulty particularly since the unprecedented pressures of Covid-19, the Fermanagh MLA warned that “much more” still needs to be done.

Ms Murphy continued, “The health minister must come forward with his plan to roll out Multi-Disciplinary Teams to general practices so that pressure can be relieved on the GPs and the treatments that patients need can be provided in a timely manner.

“In regards to the problems at the Lisnaskea Health Centre, a new build is still the main priority. I will continue to lobby and work on this.”