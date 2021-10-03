McCaffreys are hitting the road for Macmillan Cancer Support

THIS Sunday, five members of the McCaffrey family from Enniskillen are set the Belfast City Marathon Team Relay in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Pat, Collette, Mark, Rachel and Laura McCaffrey. are running this marathon to raise money for the cancer charity, and at the time of going to press, they have raised a staggering total of £1,820.

Mark McCaffrey feels that it is very important that everyone do their bit to support charities. like Macmillan.

“We have saw at first hand the brilliant services that Macmillan cancer charity provide with our own family and many others throughout Northern Ireland.

“Coronavirus has been hard on everyone, but especially on cancer patients. We thought it was a great opportunity to help raise some money for a fantastic charity.”

As a result of the pandemic, the annual Belfast City marathon was postponed, and giving the fact that there was no other activities on during the lockdown, the McCaffrey family decided to embark on this training and Mark feels that it was a great way for the family to keep together.

“Over lockdown, there wasn’t much else to do, to be honest, and we entered the May 2020 edition of the marathon, which was cancelled. It has been postponed twice, so we have had loads of time to train and therefore we have no excuses.

“We have tried to do lots of running, walking and even online fitness classes together to get ourselves fit. We have a WhatsApp group and we keep each other up to date with the training we are doing, so there is no hiding if you are slacking!”

Just a couple of days out from the marathon, Mark admits that the family are delighted with the response and reaction to their challenge that they have received from the public,

“We have raised over £1,000 which we are so delighted with. Thank you so much to everyone who has donated money so far. Any donations whatsoever would be greatly appreciated.”

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, you can do so by visiting the ‘McCaffrey’s Marathon Team Relay for Macmillan’ GoFundMe page.

