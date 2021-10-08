‘Mass on the Grass’ at St John the Baptist PS

St John The Baptist Primary School principal Miss Aideén McGarrigle and pupils held a very successful Mass on the Grass to celebrate the start of the school year

THE CHILDREN and staff of St John the Baptist Primary School in Belleek got creative recently to celebrate their start of the school year Mass.

The Mass was celebrated by chaplain Fr John Kearns, and all the children participated in the outdoor celebration of the Eucharist, through song, prayer, readings and symbols. The celebrations were led by the P6/7 class and their teacher Edel Brown.

“It was a special occasion for the children to gather together to celebrate our faith and Christian values,” said school principal Aideén McGarrigle. “We were blessed to welcome Fr John Kearns, our chaplain to celebrate with us.”

Fr Kearns said: “This was the first time I have ever celebrated Mass on the Grass and I feel honoured to do so.”

