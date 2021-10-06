Hospital at Home staff ‘saved my husband’s life’

A FERMANAGH woman has said she cannot praise the staff of the local ‘Hospital at Home’ team enough, who she firmly believes saved her husband’s life in recent weeks.

Kathleen Coulter’s husband Bobby recently developed a serious chest infection, which was only worsened when he then caught Covid. Kathleen said she is certain Bobby, who has a number of other medical conditions such as Parkinson’s, would not be here now if it had not been for the Hospital at Home team.

Speaking to the Herald last Friday, Kathleen said it had been two weeks beforehand when Bobby first became very ill. While she had initially tried to care for him herself, a visiting carer her alerted her to the in-house care team, and Kathleen quickly rang for a referral.

“He had seen his GP on the Friday, but I called on the Monday because he really wasn’t well. At about 2.30 on the Monday they were here,” she recalled. “They had a doctor, two carers, nurses here. They nursed him, checked him out, and they were back again that night.

“The next day, on the Tuesday he was very, very ill. He went down that fast they thought he was going to go.”

