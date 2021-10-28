Heartbreak at death of inspirational carer

THE community of Killesher has been left heartbroken following the death of a “true lady” who always put others before herself.

The late Eileen Gilheaney (69) of Drumbrochas, Macken, passed away unexpectedly at her home last Wednesday. Known to many as a compassionate and exemplary carer at Lakeland Community Care, Eileen inspired her clients to live to their fullest potential while making those in her company smile and laugh along the way.

Paying tribute to their late mother, Eileen’s daughters Aine, Carina and Clare told the Herald, “Daddy died in 1991 and mammy was left with eight children ranging from the ages of 19 to two-years-old.

“Mammy hadn’t worked since she got married and couldn’t drive, but within a year of daddy passing she got a job at a nursing home and in the second year she got her drivers licence and went back to school and got her HND in Health and Social Care and her certificate in counselling.

“Mammy moved from the nursing home to Lakeland Community Care in 1996 and she stayed there until her passing.

“She was very loyal and hardworking. She thought highly for the people she worked for and the people she worked with and she thought the world of her clients.

“We can remember her sitting at the kitchen table during lockdown with her book of all the client names and numbers. She would say ‘I must just ring a few of my wee clients’ just to see if they were ok and if their dinner came ok.

“Every week she checked in religiously with them, even though she didn’t have to, she could be on the phone with one person for over an hour and the other only two minutes, it just depended on the person and what they needed.”

