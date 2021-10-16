Heartbreak as Enniskillen siblings pass away days apart

THE Enniskillen community has been left saddened following the death of much-loved siblings Jim McDonagh and Sheila Clarke who passed away only 12 days apart.

Born in Strand Street and described as “true Enniskilleners” the siblings were to become original residents in Corban Avenue, Kilmacormick where they remained until their passing.

The late Jim McDonagh (95) worked at the construction of Johnston Bridge where he used his skill with numbers when he progressed to become a bookies clerk.

A choir member for over 54 years, Jim had a love for music and singing, a passion he enjoyed throughout his life.

Jim’s faith and his commitment to St Michael’s Church was shown in many ways, as a promoter of the Parish Draw and a counter and distributor of Parish envelopes.

To his family he was uncle Jim, a ‘magician’ storyteller and someone who could always be relied upon in both good times and bad, but above all else someone who loved his family with a generosity known to them.

Following Jim’s death, his sister Shelia (83), who was the youngest of the family passed away on 10 September at her home in Corban Avenue.

Like Jim, Sheila attended Abbey Street School and began her working life in the canteen of the local police station.

Later on, Sheila began a life time service in the old County Hospital where she was known to many as a kind, caring member of staff who brought humour with her as she went about her days work.

In 1981 Sheila married Joe Clarke and they were blessed with a son, Patrick who completed her happiness.

In the following years spent looking after her family, Shelia enjoyed relatively good health and returned to work as a canteen supervisor in St Fanchea’s College where she remained until her retirement. She would often meet past pupils who never passed her by without a smile or a chat.

Sheila was a woman of strong faith who had a life-long dedication to the Rosary as well as to St Pope John Paul.

Her life was further enriched by the birth of her grandson Callum 4 years ago, whom she doted, regailing family and friends with stories about him told with great pride.

Following a number of weeks in hospital Sheila was able to return home to the care of her family, however sadly Sheila’s health deteriorated and she passed away peacefully with Joe and Patrick by her side.

The Funeral Mass of the late Jim McDonagh and Sheila Clarke took place at St Michael’s Church, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery.

Jim and Shelia are predeceased by their parents and siblings; Vincent, Mary, Kathleen, Brian and Jack. They are survived by siblings; Olive (Peter), Sheila’s husband Joe, son Patrick (Melissa), grandson Callum and extended friends and family.

