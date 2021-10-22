Having fun while helping children this Halloween

Fiona Balfour, Helen O'Sullivan, Shauna Byrne and Una Welsh from the Fermanagh branch of the NSPCC, which is holding a Halloween treasure hunt inEnniskillen next weekend.

FERMANAGH families are being urged to come out and have some frightful fun this Halloween, all in support of the NSPCC and its work protecting local children.

Organised by the Enniskillen branch of the national charity, the Spooky Halloween Treasure Hunt will take place on Saturday, October 30. Starting at the Lakeland Forum, the mystery adventure can be completed by foot or by car, and will take approximately one hour, starting anytime from 10am until 3pm.

With a minimum suggested donation of £10 per family, those taking part can look forward to rewards including pumpkin goodie bags, toffee apples and treats. Fancy dress is optional, and booking is recommended. For more information or to book email fionabalfour96@gmail.com.

The event is aimed at raising funds to help the NSPCC continue its vital work in the local area. While the charity has been looking after children for 130 years, over the past two years of the pandemic it has seen its demand soar. With the motto “every childhood is worth fighting for”, the NSPCC aims to “protect children today and prevent abuse tomorrow” and to “transform society for every childhood.”

“This drives the work that they do,” said a local NSPCC spokeswoman. “But it’s only possible with your support. So come along, book your tickets for some spooky fun at the Halloween Treasure Hunt being organised by the NSPCC Enniskillen Branch.

“NSPCC support children across the Western Trust Area with services such as Childline, Helpline, The Young Witness Service, Speak Out. Stay Safe – the NSPCC Schools Service and Local Campaigns.

“That wouldn’t happen without support from people like you – helping NSPCC to change young lives, by joining the NSPCC Northern Ireland Enniskillen Fundraising Committee at their Spooky Halloween Treasure Hunt on Saturday 30th October.

“By coming along, getting involved and joining in the fun, you are helping to raise funds to enable NSPCC keep more children safe in Northern Ireland. Over 90 percent of NSPCC income is generated by wonderful volunteers, partners and supporters.”