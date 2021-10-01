GP warns against dangerous Covid conspiracy theories

A LOCAL GP, who lost his father to Covid, has urged those who are have not yet taken the Covid vaccine, and those who are still not taking the virus seriously, to play their part in helping society move on from the pandemic.

In recent days there has been a lot of attention over Covid conspiracy theories, following the death of Donegal man Joe McCarron. A prominent Covid-sceptic, Mr McCarron passed away from the virus last Friday at Letterkenny University Hospital, the same hospital he had been encouraged to leave by anti-vaccination campaigners the week previous.

In a video that was widely shared on social media, doctors at the hospital could be heard urging the 75-year-old radio DJ not to leave their care. Mr McCarron was readmitted to the hospital two days later. He was buried in his home village on Sunday.

In recent times the Herald has also been contacted by Covid sceptics, who have questioned the seriousness of the virus.

Fermanagh GP Dr Brendan O’Hare has now urged those who hold such views on the virus to realise they are holding the rest of society back.

“The suggestion that this is some sort of conspiracy and that we are dealing with some sort of trivial illness where hospitalisation is not required is absolutely ludicrous,” said the Ederney GP.

“For those of us at the front line, dealing with these people face to face, our experience is that some can become exceptionally sick and quite a number of our patients have died. My own father actually died of Covid, and that wasn’t part of any conspiracy theory.

“There is a core of people who are refusing to take this seriously. I suspect they are the same people who are refusing immunisation. The fact they are doing that, allows the disease to continue, and they are putting not only themselves but others at serious risk of harm.”

Dr O’Hare recently contracted Covid himself, and said he was glad to be double vaccinated when he did.

“I was really glad I was immunised because at my age I was potentially looking at hospitalisation,” he said. “The fact I was doubly immunised it was reduced to a moderate flu-like illness over a week.

“I urge people who have not yet had the immunisation to avail of the opportunity and get it done. It’s only in that way as a society move on. Covid will be with us but we can reduce its effect on our lives.”

With regard lockdowns, Dr O’Hare said he was “not a fan” but believed another short one may yet be inevitable.

“We have to, as a society, learn to live with this. We can’t disrupt our lives continuously and forever,” he said.

“Really, it would have to be clear the health service was at risk of being overwhelmed before I think they should consider a circuit breaker, and in the circumstances I think it’s probably inevitable, but hopefully because the most vulnerable population have been immunised, I don’t think we’re going to get anywhere the situation we saw last January.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007