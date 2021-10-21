+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Get your jabs! Local pharmacies help with flu vaccine roll out
Cllr Victor Warrington, who had urged all those who are eligible to take the jab, getting his winter flu vaccine at his local pharmacy in Brookeborough.

Get your jabs! Local pharmacies help with flu vaccine roll out

Posted: 4:29 pm October 21, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

ANYONE who is eligible to get the flu vaccine is urged to take it up this year to help ease the pressure on the local health system. And with local pharmacies now giving out the jab, it’s easier than ever.

With Covid still very much circulating in the community, and warnings over the dangers of contracting both viruses at the same time, those over 50 or in any other other eligible groups, such as pregnant women or those with underlying health conditions, are being urged not to skip the jab this winter.

One local man who has already availed of the opportunity to get the jab at a local pharmacy is Cllr Victor Warrington, who got his vaccine at his local pharmacy in Brookeborough last week. He was full of praise for the scheme.

“It’s a tremendous idea, the fact they are giving the pharmacies,” said Cllr Warrington, who is a member of the Western Locla Commissioning Group for health.

“The beauty of the flu jab is, especially coming into the winter with Covid still very much with us, is that anybody over-50 can get it,” he continued.

“Over-50s can get it now, no question. If you are over 50, go into you local pharmacy and you can you can pop in to get the jab in the arm, two minutes in and out.”

Cllr Warrington added: “Anybody that can get the flu jab, who is 50 or over, I would be saying to them, go and get it because one, you’re protecting yourself, and two, you’re protecting the NHS.

