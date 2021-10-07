Fr Gabriel ‘Undaunted’ by human rights work

“LIBERATING others involves taking risks, being suspicious of the status quo, leaving the safety of the shore and launching out into the deep and the unknown,” writes Fr Garbiel Dolan in his new book, ‘Undaunted: Stories of Freedom in a Shackled Society.’

Quoting Brazilain philosopher Paulo Freire, Fr Dolan’s new book is a journey through that courageous four-decade long fight for liberty for the oppressed in Kenya.

Originally from Cashel, Fr Dolan is a missionary priest in all senses of the word. For the past forty years, he has dedicated his life to the east African communities he has served, fighting first for voters rights, then expanding the cause to include land rights and the battle against corruption.

It has been a journey that has seen Fr Dolan falling foul of the Kenyan status quo on many occassions, even being arrested twice for joining in opposition to corruption and land grabs. Having been ordained in 1982, Fr Dolan arrived in a Kenya at a time of coups and increasing corruption. Ever since, he has been working with people of all backgrounds and creeds to fight for social justice.

