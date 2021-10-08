+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fireworks warning after police officer almost hit in face in Newtown
A sizeable quantity of fireworks were confiscated from young people in Newtownbutler at the weekend.

Fireworks warning after police officer almost hit in face in Newtown

Posted: 5:57 pm October 8, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

POLICE have urged parents to make sure they know where their children are, as firework season begins with a bang in Fermanagh.

The appeal comes after one local officer was almost hit in the face with a firework in Newtownbutler at the weekend. The officers had been called to the scene by a local business over concerns about fireworks being used by young people in the area.

It’s that time of year, when bangers and rockets can be heard ringing out across the county during after school hours and into the smoky evenings in the run up to Halloween. More often than not, these are the sounds of young people ‘playing around’ with what are essentially small, hand-held explosives.

Sadly, despite repeated annual warnings about firework safety, from time to time such reckless ‘playing’ with fireworks can lead to serious injury and even criminal charges, which is almost what happened in Newtownbutler at the weekend.

“Staff at a shop in Newtownbutler reported youths letting off fireworks towards the front door of the shop,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“Two local youths were located in the rear garden of a property close by and a quantity of fireworks seized. One officer was almost struck in the face.

“Parents, please be mindful of where your children are at this time of year an the dangers associated with fireworks.”

The spokesman went on to urge the public to inform themselves on both the law and safety advice with regard fireworks.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

 

