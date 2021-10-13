Fermanagh to get its very first ice rink!

FERMANAGH is to get its very first ice rink, just in time for the Halloween holidays!

The indoor synthetic rink, which is almost identical to a frozen surface but much more eco-friendly, will be opening at the Share Discovery Village in Lisnaskea on October 23. Fully accessible to wheelchair users, in keeping with the access-for-all ethos of the centre, the rink will be open until at least December 19.

However, hopes are high demand will be strong enough to see it staying until after Christmas. And, so far, that demand appears to be very high.

Even before the Share Centre officially announced the ice rink this week, group bookings had begun pouring in from those who heard of the exciting imminent arrival on the local grapevine.

Share CEO Darragh Collins told the Herald the introduction of the ice rink was part of the Centre’s plan to keep visitors, particularly locals, coming to the centre long into the winter this year, a season the when ordinarily activities would be winding down at the Centre.

Following almost two years of Covid restrictions Mr Collins, who took over as CEO in June, said “the big challenge was, what do we do for the winter”, after the staycation boom tailed off at the end of the summer.

“My big thing is listening to staff, they know what they’re talking about,” said Mr Collins.

“So we brought all the staff in here and we got some food and I said, throw me out your ideas, there are no stupid ideas, and one of the girls, Jenny, said what about an ice rink.

“It’s just one of 35 ideas we came up with. We focused on a few others, but this one has grown legs.”

Securing the ice rink wasn’t a smooth process, however having secured and finalised arrangements last month, the Centre is now eagerly looking forward to welcoming in the crowds to the ice rink.

Mr Collins said the feedback had been great already: “People are saing it’s great, we won’t have to travel, we have this on our doorstep.”

To book you place on the rink, visiting www.sharevillage.org. Tickets are £15 per person, £10 for a child under five, £50 for a family of four, and £60 for a family of five. Group booking can be made by emailing info@sharevillage.org or telephoning +44 (0) 28 677 22122.

The ice rink isn’t the only exciting arrival at the Centre this Samhain season, either, with the undead descending on the surrounding lough-side forest for ‘Zombie Combat Corps’ where locals will have the chance to exterminate the blood-thirsty ghouls who have taken over the woodland.

Those looking for a more leisurely walk, but with plenty of spooky fun, can also enjoy a haunted forest walk packed full of chills and thrills.

