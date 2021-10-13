Fermanagh Covid cases on the way up again

COVID is on the rise again in Fermanagh, with the number of positive cases among children surging locally.

Following a number of consecutive weeks when the number of positive tests had been falling here in the county, the number of positive cases jumped from 141 last week to 239 this week.

All but one of the local postcode areas have seen significant increases this week.

In BT74, covering Enniskillen, there were 70 cases, up from 33 last week.

In BT92, covering Lisnaskea and Derrylin, there were 64 cases, up from 33 last week.

In BT93, covering Belleek, Derrygonnelly and Kesh areas, there were 36 cases, down from 39 last week.

In BT94, covering Irvinestown, Ballinamallard and Tempo, there were 69 cases, up from 36 last week.

In the wider Fermanagh area there were 637 positive Covid cases in the past seven days, up from 493 last week.

Of these, more than half were among those under 19-years-old. Meanwhile there were 11 among the over 80s, 37 among those aged 60-79, 149 among the 40-59 age group, and 115 among the 20-39-year-olds.

The number of patients being treated for the virus at the SWAH has increased slightly, from 18 last week to 20 this week. The good news is, none of these patients were in the hospital’s ICU.

