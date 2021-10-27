+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh community unites for Tanya
Fermanagh community unites for Tanya

Posted: 1:30 pm October 27, 2021

RIGHT across the county, people have united and donated in aid of a fundraising campaign to secure medical cancer treatment for Belleek native, Tanya Dunne.

Tanya, a stalwart of the Erne Gaels GAA club, is fighting for her life after receiving news that her chemotherapy is not controlling her illness and she now has to look elsewhere for treatment for her condition.

Tanya’s family has contacted the Hope 4 Cancer centre in Tijuana, Mexico and the medical professionals there have agreed that Tanya is a suitable candidate for their treatment plan which involves three weeks of treatment in Mexico, plus a further six months at home.

