Fermanagh community unites for Tanya

RIGHT across the county, people have united and donated in aid of a fundraising campaign to secure medical cancer treatment for Belleek native, Tanya Dunne.

Tanya, a stalwart of the Erne Gaels GAA club, is fighting for her life after receiving news that her chemotherapy is not controlling her illness and she now has to look elsewhere for treatment for her condition.

Tanya’s family has contacted the Hope 4 Cancer centre in Tijuana, Mexico and the medical professionals there have agreed that Tanya is a suitable candidate for their treatment plan which involves three weeks of treatment in Mexico, plus a further six months at home.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0