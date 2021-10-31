Enniskillen park opening pushed back to new year

FORTHILL Park, which was closed for major refurbishments before the summer, will not be re-opening until the new year, the Council has confirmed.

The historic park was closed in April to allow work to get under way on a £200,000 face-lift, which included conservation and restoration work. Earlier in the year, when announcing its, the Council said it expected the park to be re-opened by September.

In response to a query from the Herald at the time, the Council said the park had to be closed during the summer as “due to the nature of the work and the material to be used, much of the work is weather and temperature dependent.”

Work has been continuing at the park this month, and the Council has now told the Herald it will not be reopened this year.

“It is anticipated that the conservation works on Cole’s Monument will be completed by mid November and works to the wider park will be completed in December 2021 with the park reopening to the public in the New Year,” said a Council spokesman.

