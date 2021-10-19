Crowds enjoy the activities at FLive in Enniskillen

Men, women and children flocked the streets of Enniskillen to take part in the main event and celebration of FLive week.

Starting at the Enniskillen Diamond, the crowd was treated to a spectacular show of magic and tricks by a magician from Derry, followed by a shop window quiz in the town centre.

FLive organiser, Toni Johnston, was very pleased with the turnout of the crowd and how the event went.

“The nicest thing for me about the whole day was to hear children laughing outside, having a really good time with the magician. It was just lovely. The fact that it was all families was very nice.

“We gave them a shop window quiz. I asked about seven of the local shops in the middle of town if they could put in their window, something that was wrong or out of place. The children had to go around then and look in the window of the shops and spot what was wrong.

“It was hard work doing it all, but on the other hand it was really worth it. The kids came up with some lovely stuff.”

Following on from the activities in the town, a community bus brought the crowd out to Portora where the families were treated to some musical entertainment at Portora Castle.Later on in the evening, the attendees returned to Enniskillen for a poetry competition held in Blakes of the Hollow.

