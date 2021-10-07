+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineConcerns over lack of temporary respite care
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Caroline Diver with her son Barney Lynch pictured at home in Kilmacormick

Concerns over lack of temporary respite care

Posted: 2:02 pm October 7, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

AN ENNISKILLEN mother who suffers from a serious form of COPD has spoken out against disability services in Fermanagh after her highly autistic son was denied temporary respite care for the last ten years.
Caroline Diver is a full-time carer to her son Barney who has had severe health problems since the age of four. Treated for Battens Disease as a child, blood test results eventually showed Barney to not have the condition, however the treatment left him with damage to the left side of his brain.
“Barney is 36 years of age but is more like a three year old and needs everything done for him,” explained Caroline.
While spaces for respite care across the area has fallen since the outbreak of Covid-19 due to the limited number of spaces available as a result of social distancing, Caroline maintains that her 10 year battle for respite pre-dates the pandemic.
“I’m only looking for temporary respite which he is entitled to and I don’t think it’s fair the way he’s being treated. How can it be that in the space of ten years every respite facility is still full?”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:02 pm October 7, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA