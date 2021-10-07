+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Appeal for missing teenager with Fermanagh connections
Appeal for missing teenager with Fermanagh connections

Posted: 3:19 pm October 7, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
People in Fermanagh are being urged to contact police if they have any information on the possible whereabouts of 14-year-old Lana Nuttell, who has connections here in the county.

The appeal was made by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI earlier today after the teenager failed to show up for her after-school lift yesterday afternoon.

“Lana is 14-years-old was last seen at school yesterday at Craigavon Senior High, Craigavon,” said a PSNI spokesman. “She was due to be collected at 3 30pm but did not turn up for her lift.

“Lana was last seen wearing a Craigavon Senior High uniform and is thought to have connections to the Dungannon, Portadown Brookeborough, Fermanagh areas.”

Anyone with any information on Lana’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101.

 

Posted: 3:19 pm October 7, 2021
