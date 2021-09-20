Woman in her 50s dies following single-vehicle collision

A WOMAN in her 50s has died after the car in which she was a passenger was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Co Monaghan early on Monday morning.

The collision on the Roslea Road out of Clones, Co. Monaghan, occurred at approximately 5am and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Two men in their 20s and a woman in her 30s have also been taken to Cavan General Hospital in relation to the incident where they are currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

St Tiarnachs and Gaelscoil Eois which are situated in Clones are also closed to pupils and staff for the day, with no traffic access available to the sites.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told this paper, “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Roslea Road out of Clones, Co. Monaghan, which occurred at approximately 5am on Monday, September 20.

“A passenger in the car – a woman aged in her 50s – was fatally injured during the collision.

“Two men aged in their 20s, and a woman aged in her 30s, were taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. We are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the Roslea Road out of Clones, and the Largy Townland area, this morning between 4 and 5am, and who may have dash cam footage, to make it available.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station at (00353) 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”