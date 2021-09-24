Warm tributes to ‘gentleman Gaby’

TRIBUTES have been paid to a highly respected Fermanagh stalwart renowed for his charitable work and devotion to local communities.

Gabriel (Gaby) Maguire, pictured, 76, of Glenwood Gardens, Enniskillen was known to many for his contribution to Belnaleck GAA and his role as county secretary of the Fermanagh Manchester United supporters club.

Life-long friend, Fr Brian D’Arcy, described Mr Maguire as “an absolute gentleman” who was “happiest when helping others.”

““Myself and Gabriel made our First Holy Communion together,” he told the ‘Herald.

“We knew each other from we were small children going to Church in Arney, going to school together and our younger days of playing football together.

“We went through our teenage years together until I went off to join the priesthood and he went off and got married, but we always kept in touch.

