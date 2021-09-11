+44 (0)28 6632 2066
TIERNEY, Edmond Laurence (Eamon)

Posted: 3:55 pm September 11, 2021

TIERNEY, Edmond Laurence (Eamon) – 9 Gallinagh Terrace, Enniskillen, 9th September 2021, RIP.

Reposing at the family home. Funeral arriving in St. Michael’s Church on Tuesday, 14th September for 11 am funeral Mass, interment afterwards in Cross Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Bridie (O’Hara), loved and cherished father of Patricia (Michael), Martina (Timmy), Brendan (Marie), Genevieve (Nigel), Rhona (Simon), Emmett (Diana), devoted grandfather and great grandfather of Dervla (Paul), Lorcan, Rachael, James, Jason, Warwick, Tully, Quillian, Ciara, Alessandra.

Always loved and sadly missed by his loving family including his brother and sisters Pat (Joan), John, RIP, Mary, Dan, RIP, Gerard, Vera (Anthony), Gregory (Ann), sister-in-law Eileen, nephews and nieces and family circle.

Owing to COVID-19 restrictions the family home and funeral is strictly private.

