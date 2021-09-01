SWAH Covid patient numbers continue to grow

THE BAD news is Fermanagh still has the highest Covid rate in the North, and local hospital admissions are growing.

The good news is the numbers are coming down, albeit slowly.

There were 109 cases overnight between from midnight on Sunday to midnight on Monday alone in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, and there were 1,093 positive cases area over the seven days leading up to August 30, accounting for a rate of 931 per 100,000 population. The average rate of infection in the North over the same period was 561.

While the area once again has the highest rate in the North this week, it is down on the 1,192 cases in the area the week before when the rate was 1,015. Of those cases more than half, 658, were among those under 39-years-old.

On a more local level, there were a total of 712 cases in Fermanagh postcode areas over the same period, down on 791 last week. However, some local areas did see a rise in positive cases.

In BT74, covering Enniskillen, there were 236 cases, with a rate of 1,335. That is an increase from the 224 cases last week.

In BT92, covering Lisnaskea and Derrylin, there were 220 cases, with a rate of 1,270. That is down on the 284 cases last week which saw the area boast the title of highest rate of infection in the western world.

In BT93, covering Belleek, Derrygonnelly and Kesh areas, there were 92 cases, with a rate of 814, down from 122 last week.

In BT94, covering Irvinestown and Ballinamallard areas, there were 164 cases, with a rate of 1,014, slightly up from the 161 cases last week.

While the positive case numbers are coming down slightly, worryingly, the number of local hospital patients is steadily rising.

This time last week there were 30 Covid patients at the SWAH, with one in ICU. At the time of writing yesterday (Tuesday) there were 37 Covid patients in SWAH, with two in ICU.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007